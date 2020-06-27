Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.72). Avrobio posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avrobio.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVRO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Avrobio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

AVRO traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $18.49. 1,219,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,919. The company has a market cap of $703.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.75. Avrobio has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avrobio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Avrobio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avrobio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Avrobio by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avrobio (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.