Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will report sales of $131.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.07 million to $145.30 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $112.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $605.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $619.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $699.28 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $738.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 393,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAXN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.06. 7,206,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,167. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,202.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

