Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Axon Enterprise posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,983 shares of company stock worth $5,681,666 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $45,746,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 393,252 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 345,744 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,544,000 after purchasing an additional 299,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 248,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,206,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,202.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

