Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Brokerages expect Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) to post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.48). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

AXSM traded up $9.18 on Monday, hitting $85.79. 2,296,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,050. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

