Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aytu Bioscience an industry rank of 51 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AYTU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. 24,855,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.12. Aytu Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 172.62% and a negative return on equity of 107.69%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

