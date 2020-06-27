B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.42.

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,092,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,707 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in B2Gold by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,010,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 179,769 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,366,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 711,978 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,908,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 170,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in B2Gold by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,478,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 406,835 shares during the last quarter.

BTG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,393,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,972. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

