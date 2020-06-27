BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

BancFirst has raised its dividend payment by an average of 755.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. 288,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,687. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. BancFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.