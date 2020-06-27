Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. 2,378,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.85.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 253.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 208.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

