Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 322,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,099. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

