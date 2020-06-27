Basic Attention Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $162.49 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003003 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $400.32 million and $162.49 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.94 or 0.04918406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031319 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002339 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,473,558,645 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

