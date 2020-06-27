BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. BCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BCB Bancorp.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCBP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. 110,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,816. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.64.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

