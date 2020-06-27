BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. BCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BCB Bancorp.
BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. 110,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,816. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.64.
BCB Bancorp Company Profile
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
