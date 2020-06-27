Beaxy Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $4,787.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.04 or 0.04933820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003145 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031234 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,177,061 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

