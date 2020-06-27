Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) and IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Financial Survey

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) and IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Benchmark Electronics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Benchmark Electronics and IEC Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.79%. IEC Electronics has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Benchmark Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Benchmark Electronics is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and IEC Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Electronics 0.62% 4.50% 2.56% IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and IEC Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Electronics $2.27 billion 0.33 $23.42 million N/A N/A IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.62 $4.75 million N/A N/A

Benchmark Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Benchmark Electronics beats IEC Electronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company offers precision machining and electromechanical assembly services; and subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing services for various industries. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a product's life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, test and instrumentation, telecommunications, and high-end computing industries. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. sells its products primarily through direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Electronics, Inc. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

