Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $1,192,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Chao sold 2,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $183,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,842,676 shares of company stock valued at $251,922,504 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,858,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 379.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,667 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,107,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,892,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 620.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 660,864 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,974. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.79.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

