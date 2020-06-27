Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE BDT traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.95. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDT. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

