Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $217.43 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $217.43 or 0.02409695 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, ZB.COM, Huobi and OTCBTC. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.01 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,023.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00637520 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010340 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000662 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000471 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,446,750 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QuadrigaCX, Independent Reserve, BTC Markets, Koinex, YoBit, IDCM, Graviex, Coinnest, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Zebpay, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Kraken, FCoin, bitFlyer, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, QBTC, HitBTC, Kuna, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Exmo, BitForex, COSS, Coinone, UEX, Koineks, HBUS, B2BX, TOPBTC, CoinTiger, Coinsuper, BitBay, CPDAX, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, EXX, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Negocie Coins, Bitinka, xBTCe, BX Thailand, Bitbank, CEX.IO, Iquant, Coinfloor, Bitso, Ovis, Bisq, Poloniex, Upbit, Huobi, ABCC, OKEx, Bitsane, OTCBTC, Tidex, C2CX, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Gatecoin, OKCoin International, GOPAX, MBAex, Trade Satoshi, Coinhub, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, Buda, Coindeal, Bibox, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, Braziliex, BitMarket, Binance, Bleutrade, BTC Trade UA, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Mercado Bitcoin, Liquid, ACX, Livecoin, Zaif, Kucoin, Bittrex, BTCC, Cryptomate, Vebitcoin, Cryptohub, Exrates, Korbit, Coinsquare, WazirX, Gate.io, CoinEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BigONE, Koinim, Coinrail, Liqui, ZB.COM, Bitstamp, ChaoEX, RightBTC, Allcoin, Bit2C, Bitbns, Coinroom, cfinex, Trade By Trade, BiteBTC, Coinbase Pro, Fatbtc, WEX, Coinbe, Indodax, DragonEX and DSX. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

