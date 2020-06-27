Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $196,381.72

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Escodex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $196,381.72 and $7,776.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX, Escodex, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

