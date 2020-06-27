Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00745280 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.93 or 0.02615726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00026645 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019516 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004720 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00190136 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00154818 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

