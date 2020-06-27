BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0001

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $8,268.68 and approximately $1,725.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.01782301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00167662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00049299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00106562 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

