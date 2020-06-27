Bitradio Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. Bitradio has a market cap of $76,787.37 and approximately $120.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001527 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000398 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,816,758 coins and its circulating supply is 8,816,753 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

