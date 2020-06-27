Bloom Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. Bloom has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $279.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, AirSwap and Bibox. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.01768590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00168067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00107043 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Upbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Bittrex and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

