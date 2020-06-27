Bottos Hits 1-Day Volume of $359,147.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, IDEX, Bit-Z and LBank. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $359,147.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.57 or 0.05094465 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031567 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012018 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, LBank, Bibox, OTCBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, Bit-Z and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.