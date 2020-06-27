BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. BRAINSWAY LTD/S updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of BWAY opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

BWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

