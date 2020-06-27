Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Hits Market Cap of $121,573.53

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded up 79.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. Bridge Protocol has a market cap of $121,573.53 and approximately $565.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

