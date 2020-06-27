Brokerages Anticipate Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to Post -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.92). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS.

AIMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after acquiring an additional 767,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,599,000 after purchasing an additional 648,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $16,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,269,000 after buying an additional 463,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. 1,013,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,910. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.97. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

