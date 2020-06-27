Brokerages Anticipate Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,010,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after acquiring an additional 168,599 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 19.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 86,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

