Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

