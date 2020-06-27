Brokerages Anticipate FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Post -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 47.49% and a negative return on equity of 40.18%.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

FreightCar America stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. 209,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,029. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.75. FreightCar America has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 310,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.