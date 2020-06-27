Brokerages Anticipate InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 226 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ICMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

ICMB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.36.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 78.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $38,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 65,415 shares of company stock worth $255,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

