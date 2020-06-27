Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.71%.

Several research firms have commented on IRIX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. 126,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.44. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $28.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove purchased 15,125 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,159.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.