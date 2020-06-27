Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is $0.23. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LL traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. 1,310,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.36. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

