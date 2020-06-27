Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is $0.23. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LL traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. 1,310,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.36. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.