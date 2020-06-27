Brokerages Anticipate MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. MSG Networks posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,225.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,533 shares of company stock valued at $485,596. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $558.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.06. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

