Brokerages Anticipate OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) to Announce ($0.42) EPS

Shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . an industry rank of 96 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 90,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,696. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (OEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.