Brokerages Anticipate Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.40 Million

Analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce sales of $431.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.80 million. Teradata reported sales of $478.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 288,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 846.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. 1,129,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

