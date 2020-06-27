Brokerages Anticipate The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. The Shyft Group reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.10 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. 788,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,406. The firm has a market cap of $584.06 million, a PE ratio of -94.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

