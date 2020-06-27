Brokerages Anticipate Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) to Post $0.11 EPS

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Vector Group an industry rank of 96 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 132.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

VGR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 5,205,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,927. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

