Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.18. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

CWCO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.12. 121,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,216. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 136,166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

