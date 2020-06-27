Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report $17.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $18.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $74.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.35 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $75.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. 121,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.37. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $217.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

