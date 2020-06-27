Brokerages Expect Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Post $0.44 EPS

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crescent Capital BDC an industry rank of 226 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $2,439,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCAP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 55,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,880. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $370.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.11%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

