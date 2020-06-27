Brokerages Expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). DASAN Zhone Solutions posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DZSI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DASAN Zhone Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of DZSI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 570,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 367.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the first quarter worth $82,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

