Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Investors Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $5,958,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

