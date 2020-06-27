Brokerages Expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.36. NetApp posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

NTAP traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,109,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,938. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 87.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

