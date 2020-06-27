Brokerages Expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is ($0.05). Owens-Illinois reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $7.74. 13,784,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,323. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

