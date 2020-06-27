Brokerages Set Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) PT at $69.18

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $456,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $102,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,904 shares of company stock valued at $945,580. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 138.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after buying an additional 738,026 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,315,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 608,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,471,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 531,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 459,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,189,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,731 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. 617,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

