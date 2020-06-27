Brokerages Set Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Price Target at $11.22

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.21. 237,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,315. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

