Brokerages Set Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,591. The company has a market capitalization of $534.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $263.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

