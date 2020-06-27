Brokerages Set Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) PT at GBX 57.71

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.71 ($0.73).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNA. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Centrica from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 50 ($0.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Centrica to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 33 ($0.42) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Centrica from GBX 47 ($0.60) to GBX 42 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 38.70 ($0.49). The stock had a trading volume of 25,490,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.02. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.32 ($1.21).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

