Brokerages Set Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Price Target at $30.91

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFS. BMO Capital Markets raised Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of UFS stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,501,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 196.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $44.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. Domtar’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

