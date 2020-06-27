Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $51.75

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FVRR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,321,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,464,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

