Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $15.79

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Green Thumb Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 188,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,256. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $11.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

